What’s Been Hot on the Jukebox This Year?

The leaders in the digital jukebox world have again crunched the numbers to come up with their top artists, songs and genres of the past year. How do they compare with your locations and personal faves?

TouchTunes’ 2018 Music Charts

With millions of plays and preferences at their fingertips, the data lovers at TouchTunes have continued their annual tradition of releasing the top songs, artists and albums that their customers loved this year. Country still dominates the jukebox with Chris Stapleton taking the #1 spot as TouchTunes’ top-played artist of the year. Stapleton’s hit, Tennessee Whiskey, ranked as the top played song of the year as well, coming in at #1 for over 133 weeks – longer than any other song in TouchTunes’ history.

Following Stapleton, AC/DC came in at number two, Lynyrd Skynyrd at three, Drake at four and Kid Rock at number five. Friends in Low Places by Garth Brooks was the second most-played song, followed by Drinkin’ Problem by Midland, Copperhead Road by Steve Earle and Fat Bottomed Girls by Queen. The top-played female artist of the year was Cardi B, and the hottest newcomer was Brett Young. Be sure to check the charts out yourselves at www.touchtunes.com/2018yearendcharts.

AMI’s 2018 Jukebox Toppers

AMI Entertainment Network released its top charts of jukebox artists, songs and music videos for 2018. The most played songs represent a broad cross-section of what’s popular among AMI locations. Every genre was well represented with rock, country and rap standing out as especially popular. Drake led the Top 10 New Songs category with three spots in the top 20. Cardi B, Imagine Dragons, Bruno Mars, Migos and Post Malone each checked in with two songs in the top 20. Bad Wolves, Camila Cabello, Daddy Yankee, Justin Timberlake, Jason Aldean, and Tyga rounded out the category.

Rock was the most popular genre for AMI jukebox fans, taking up 38 percent of all plays. Lynyrd Skynyrd took the top spot for most-played rock artist, followed by AC/DC and the Eagles. Country took 18 percent of all plays, with Chris Stapleton’s Tennesee Whiskey taking the top spot for another year in a row. AMI says their music video offerings continued to see increased coin-drop, with Cardi B’s I Like It taking the top played spot. To see all the data yourself, go to AMI’s year end charts at www.amientertainment.com/2018musiccharts.