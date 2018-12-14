The Start of Something Big?

Salt Lake arcade operator Adam Pratt ran the following tantalizing item in his recent Arcade Heroes blog: “I have heard through the grapevine that many locations are moving a lot of cards, with those cards becoming hot items on the eBay trading market. I spoke to a rep at Raw Thrills who said they have extensive plans for a new card series that will go beyond the Series 2 card set to launch in 2019.” Hmmmm!

In case you don’t quite get it yet, this is in reference to Raw Thrills’ Injustice game, which Pratt recently wrote about while discussing other news that he’s heard from that factory. Be sure to read the whole article in the link