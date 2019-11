With an increase in attending members, the West Virginia Amusement & Limited Video Lottery (WVLVL) Assn. held its annual membership meeting from Oct. 29-30 at the Four Points Sheraton in Charleston, W.V.

There were 85 people in attendance, a 30- person increase from last year – and members discussed several legislative initiatives. AMOA President Emily Dunn was in attendance as well, giving members a national-level overview.