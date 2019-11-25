Balaban’s Pipeline Games Debuts Bulk Vending Machine

An electronic capsule vendor by industry veteran Gary Balaban’s new Pipeline Games puts a modern twist on the bulk vending machine.

The machine allows for five separate vends of 1-inch, 2-inch and 3-inch capsules, and have a vend price of 25 cents to $100. It can accept coins, cash and cards. The machine made its debut in the A&A Global booth at IAAPA.

“It was a great show, and it was awesome to see many familiar faces,” Balaban said. “Everyone was happy to see I was back with a much-needed product for the industry.” More information can be had by calling 732-581-3578.