AMOA State Council Meeting Set for February in Florida

Registration is now open to state leaders who plan on attending the 2020 AMOA State Council Meeting, taking place next year at the Renaissance Tampa International Plaza Hotel in Tampa, Fla., starting Feb. 13 and running through Feb. 15.

The meeting, themed “2020…States Working Forward,” provides state leaders with the opportunity to collaborate and share valuable information on legislative affairs and other activity occurring in their states. After all, if it’s happening in one state, chances are it might be happening in another. General sessions and topic-focused roundtables are both a part of the agenda.

The annual AMOA event is open to state association executives and leaders across the country. Industry leaders from states currently without an association are also encouraged to attend. For more information, including registration details, visit www.amoa.com/state-council-meeting.