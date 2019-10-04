EAG International Expo Heading to London in January

The Entertainment, Attractions & Gaming International Expo (EAG) will be held at London’s ExCel convention center Jan. 14-16, 2020. It’s an expanded show, according to organizers, and “promises massive networking opportunities” for the coin-op sector.

“Traditionally, EAG Expo has been a fun way for the industry to meet and do business,” said the event’s chairman Martin Burlin. “Along with sales opportunities and up-to-the-minute seminars and learning clinics, the value of the show for many has been the chance it provides to catch up with colleagues and friends from around the world.”

Burlin said a “bigger gathering than ever before” is expected, as the event has grown. For more information, visit www.bacta.org.uk and www.swanevents.co.uk. Email show organizer Karen Cooke with any questions: [email protected].