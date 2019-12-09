Washington Bar Renamed After Trademark Violation

Level Up, an arcade bar in Kennewick, Wash., is now Power Up after it was accused of stealing the name from a Eugene, Ore., location. According to the Tri-City Herald, entrepreneurs Michael Miller and Gary Grant opened the location in 2018, offering classic arcade games in a bar setting in the heart of Kennewick’s shopping district. They were sued this summer for the Eugene bar. The suit was dropped in October as the businesses came to an agreement.

The new Power Up Arcade Bar can still be reached at 1022 N. Columbia Center Blvd., Suite 210, or online at www.facebook.com/poweruparcadebar.