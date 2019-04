At the April 24-May 5 Tribeca Film Festival in New York, attendees will be transported to 10,000 BC with a virtual reality experience from the NYU Future Reality Lab.

CAVE, co-created by Ken Perlin, Kris Layng and Sebastian Herscher, will take viewers back thousands of years, “when stories were told around a campfire and the history of our ancestors was written on the walls of caves.”

The film was designed to challenge the status quo of how audiences experience immersive arts and entertainment.