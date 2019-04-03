Valve Index VR Headset Coming Soon

Valve, known for its shooting games like Half-Life and Portal, is officially in the VR headset market after it verified a leak of its upcoming product.

According to CNET, the game maker recently confirmed it’s going to start preorders for the Valve Index headset May 1 and that the product is due to ship June 15. It’ll be sold alongside the company’s new “knuckles” controllers, which they say allows for better control of VR games and apps.

No word yet on price, but it’s expected to compete with Facebook’s Oculus Rift, Sony’s PlayStation VR and the HTC Vive, which has been a partner company for Valve.

