Pennsylvania FEC Shuts Down

Usually, our location news revolves around renovations and openings, but this one’s about a closure. According to The Morning Call, Revolutions at Saucon Valley, a 40,000-sq.-ft. facility featuring a bowling alley, arcade, restaurant and more, closed this past weekend.

The Lower Saucon Township, Penn., location was in business for six years and didn’t give any reasons as to why they closed. Frank Entertainment, the movie theater and family entertainment chain that owned it, couldn’t be reached for comment either.

Other Revolutions venues have closed recently as well – the Philadelphia location last summer and a location in Rock Hill, S.C. on March 30. Public records show that the Lower Saucon location filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy in December.