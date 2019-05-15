1983 Arcade Bar Closing

An arcade bar in Milwaukee will unfortunately be shutting down soon. According to a post on their Facebook page Monday, when the Milwaukee Bucks’ season is over, 1983 Arcade Bar’s year-and-a-half-long run will be over, too.

The post said they’ll be closing to “make way for a new venue from Venture Fifth,” the project’s developer, but no additional reasons were given for the closure.

According to the Milwaukee Record, the site was formerly Lucille’s Piano Bar. When it turned into an arcade bar, it was also known as a hockey bar with the players from the Milwaukee Admirals (an affiliate of the NHL’s Nashville Predators) frequenting the facility, which showed Nashville games.

Fans flocked to the comment section with Ron Renken saying, “Best beer prices in an arcade in Milwaukee. Sad to see you go.”