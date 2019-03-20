VR Arena Installed

Virtuix just announced it installed the first VR Arena eSports attraction recently at Pinballz, an FEC in Austin, Texas, which has seen great success so far.

During its first 10 days of operation, the company said it generated more than $10,000 from a total of 820 guests, who pay $15 per play or $12 as part of a combo package.

“The launch of VR Arena is a big milestone for our company,” said founder Jan Goetgeluk. “The initial reactions and orders since our unveiling at IAAPA 2018 have been overwhelming. Our main focus now is to fulfill our order backlog and, ultimately, we aim to install a VR Arena at every FEC, trampoline park, bowling center and large entertainment venue in the U.S. and elsewhere.”

The VR Arena includes weekly and monthly eSports tournaments organized and sponsored by Virtuix, Funovation, HP and HTC with an annual prize pool of $50,000, which Pinballz owner Darren Spohn said is a huge draw.

“Revenues and player numbers have so far exceeded our expectations, and technical issues have been minimal,” he said. “Virtuix’s virtual reality attraction looks awesome and is a big draw for our guests, especially those in the gaming community. The ability to compete in an eSports arena and win weekly cash prizes is a big plus.”

Read more about the businesses at www.virtuix.com and www.pinballzarcade.com.