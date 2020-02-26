VR Agenda at Amusement Expo

The full virtual reality schedule for Education Day at Amusement Expo, held March 9, was recently released. Sessions will run from 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. that day, followed by the All-Industry Gala Reception from 5:15-7:15 p.m.

VR seminars include: “The State and Future of the Industry” at 9:45 a.m. with expert panelists Kevin Williams, Alexis Macklin and Bob Cooney; “Location-Based VR Opportunities for Emerging Markets” at 11 a.m. with Mario Valle, founder of Altered Ventures; “The Economics of Location-Based VR” at 11 a.m. with Sean Griffin, president of Nomadic; “How Esports Increases Revenues for FECs” at 1:30 p.m. with Virtuix’s Jan Goetgeluk; “How to Make the Right VR Choices for Your Venue,” featuring Danny Gruening, at 1:30 p.m.; and an operator panel focused on VR at 2:45 p.m. with industry vets George Speakman, George Smith and Kevin Bachus.

Visit www.amusementexpo.org for more information about the event. A full schedule is listed under their Show Info tab.