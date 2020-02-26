Triotech Storm Ready to Ship

The new interactive virtual reality simulator from Triotech – Storm – is now beginning to ship. First introduced at IAAPA 2019, the company says its new machine has been met with huge market success.

In order to meet the demand, Triotech put in place an extra production shift in its Joliette, Quebec, Canada factory – a first in the company’s 20-plus year history.

“The demand for our new Storm has been incredible since we presented it at IAAPA,” said Triotech founder and CEO Ernest Yale. “Key to the Storm’s success is the fact that we worked closely with customers and distributors during the development and testing phase. The main ingredients are there: an amazing guest experience combined with strong ROI. This is supported by field test data showing strong earning numbers.”

Your March copy of RePlay – on its way by next week – puts a VR Spotlight on the new product, so be sure to take a look. In the meantime, visit www.trio-tech.com for more information and make a note to stop by their Amusement Expo Booth #113 to try it out.