Party Center Software Webinar On Growing Biz

Beth Standlee of TrainerTainment will join Scott Drummond of Party Center Software for a free webinar going live at 2 p.m. Eastern time tomorrow, Feb. 27. Register here.

The webinar will feature insights to grow your business with tips from the TrainerTainment CEO on how to increase FEC revenue, improve processes and nurture staff. “When it comes to running a family entertainment center, it’s not cut-and-dry,” PCS said. “There is a fine balance between hiring great people (then managing and training them effectively), bringing in revenue, maintaining an amazing customer experience, abiding by safety standards, constantly improving on processes, taking full advantage of technology and so much more.”

If you can’t make the live showing, sign up anyways and you’ll be sent a copy of the webinar afterward. Learn more at www.partycentersoftware.com.