VNEA Pool Championships Hit Vegas Pockets

More than 4,000 pool league players from 29 states, six Canadian provinces and eight other countries converged in Las Vegas May 23-June 1 for VNEA’s 39th Annual World Pool Championships.

Teams from Canada did quite well at the tourney. The Women’s Master Team going by the name Stay Down won that trophy (along with a $4,000 prize). T.B. Eh! won the Open Intermediate Team trophy (plus a $6,000 prize). Both teams were comprised of players from SML Entertainment in Alberta. Numerous other teams and individuals competing in 56 unique divisions from every skill level took away prize money.

Five people were also inducted into the VNEA Amateur Pool Player Hall of Fame: Jo-Anne Campbell of G&G Enterprises in Ontario; Jessica Frideres of N.T.S. in Nebraska; Cat Hansen of Golden Route Operations in Montana; Ed Hovi Jr. of BMW Billiards in Colorado; and Heather Tomkins-Nantau in Ontario. Each was given a Hall of Fame jacket and certificate.

During the event’s Annual President’s Reception, five people were honored with lifetime membership: Jon Maestry, Shannon Benson and Stan Borup of High Country Promotions; Nil Gaudet of CompuSport; and Mick White of Valley-Dynamo.

More information is located at www.vnea.com.