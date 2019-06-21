Elaut Adds Chapman to Sales

Jim Chapman has been added to the Elaut Group USA sales team, officially starting June 24.

“We are delighted to have Jim accept a sales position with our company,” said Tony Maniscalco, executive vice president of sales. “Jim’s in-depth knowledge of claw crane merchandising and operation is unparalleled in the industry.”

The company says even as it continues to consolidate its New Jersey and Florida operations, sales of cranes, ticket redemption equipment and plush remain strong. Their new 78,000-sq.-ft. facility in Lake Worth Beach, Fla., is in the final stages of completion and should be ready by late July.

Learn more about the business at www.elaut.com.