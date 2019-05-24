VNEA FUNShop Coincides With Jr. Pool Championships

The Valley National 8-Ball League Assn. (VNEA) will once again be hosting educational seminars in conjunction with their Junior Pool Championships this year, held from July 25-27 at the Delta Hotels by Marriott in South Sioux City, Neb.

Route operators and league coordinators will be at the two-day FUNShop event, which VNEA says is designed around league growth, player relations, developing business through social media and more.

Registration is free, and you can do so by going to www.vnea.com and clicking the “register here” tab in the righthand corner (or just click this link).

For the 29th Annual Junior Pool Championships, there will be three divisions: Youth (ages 7-11), Minor (ages 12-15) and Major (ages 16-20). Additionally, there will be three different skill level categories: Sports Division, Redemption Division and Regular Division.