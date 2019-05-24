Trending
RePlay Magazine
Betson Has Lease Deal On Virtual Rabbids VR

A special leasing deal for the LAI Games unit Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride was recently announced by distributor Betson.

Called the industry’s first attendant-free VR attraction, it is available for lease at $1,745 a month for a 30-month term. The offer expires on June 30. Betson declares that the attraction earns in the neighborhood of $4,700 in a week at Northeast FECs, $2,700 a week at East Coast FECs, $2,500 a week in the Midwest, and $825 on the first day along at some FECs in the Southeast.

Click here to go right to the leasing option page, or visit www.betson.com for more information.

