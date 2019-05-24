Trending
Barrymore’s Fields Big New Attractions

The indoor-outdoor fun center C.J. Barrymore’s in Clinton Township, Mich., has some new rides, including a 120-foot-tall Saddle Sling/Daring Drop combo from Soaring Eagle Rides, a 110-foot-high Ferris wheel and a spinning coaster.

Rick Iceberg

The rides were formally dedicated May 17, according to the Macomb Daily, with visits from the county executive and a state senator at the ribbon-cutting ceremony with business owner Rick Iceberg.

He said the purchases mark the completion of a $5 million overhaul of the 25-acre entertainment center. Other recent upgrades included $1.1 million spent on two 18-hole mini-golf courses decorated with castles, waterfalls and rivers, as well as new games in the arcade.

Visit www.cjbarrymores.com for more information.

