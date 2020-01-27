VNEA Celebrates Its 40-Year History

To celebrate its 40th anniversary this season, VNEA is sharing glimpses into the association’s past by posting and emailing old photos and historic articles. January has featured the 1980s, February will feature the 90s, March the 2000s and April the 2010s.

Recently, they shared some pages from the 1985 Championships at Hacienda Hotel in Las Vegas, including a page featuring that year’s tournament committee and officials. To keep up with the celebration ahead of May’s main event tournament (details here) at Bally’s Hotel & Casino, visit them online at www.facebook.com/VNEA or www.vnea.com.