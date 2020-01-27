Helios2 Launches at Launch

Launch Trampoline Park in Framingham, Mass., recently installed a 22-player Helios2 laser tag system with an abandoned warehouse themed arena, according to manufacturer Zone Laser Tag.

One of the most recognized brands in trampoline parks, Launch’s Framingham location opened with not only trampolines and laser tag, but basketball, dodgeball, tumble tracks, an indoor playground, arcade and more.

“People of all ages love laser tag and we wanted to offer it to introduce even more excitement to our attraction mix,” said Georgine Ioannidis, owner of Launch Framingham. She noted their facility attracts children, teens and adults. “Zone’s customer service has been amazing, and the communication has been excellent. As far as the equipment goes, we love the design and know we’re going to be taken care of if any issues arise.”

Learn more at www.launchtrampolinepark.com/framingham and www.lasertag.com. Stay tuned for an upcoming RePlay feature on Zone’s Helios2 system.