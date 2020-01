A month early and weighing in at just under 4 pounds, Logan James Smith was born Jan. 20 to Morgan and Amy Smith. Morgan is the son of Sega Amusements International’s Marty Smith, who reported that “Mom and baby are both doing well.”

“I could not be happy for my son Morgan, and his wife and their growing family,” Marty shared. “We love this tiny little boy and look forward to watching him grow up. I am one proud Papaw.” Congratulations to the happy family!