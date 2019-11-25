Virtuix Debuts New Game Elite Force at Trade Show

Joining the lineup of Virtuix’s games for its Omni Arena VR esports attraction is Elite Force, a player-vs.-player military shooter in the style of the popular video game Call of Duty. The game made its debut at IAAPA Expo last week.

Up to four players fight each other and battle for special weapons that parachute down form the sky. The player who score the most kills wins. Like the company’s other games, it’s an active experience where players use the Omni motion platform to set off in any direction.

“Elite Force is our most appealing game to date,” said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. “It turns Omni Arena into a modern-day laser tag attraction that immerses gamers in their favorite military combat world. It gives millions of fans of blockbuster games like Call of Duty a new reason to visit a family entertainment center.”

Players can compete for top spots on leaderboards to win a share of the $100,000 esports prize pool sponsored by Virtuix and HP. More information is available at www.virtuix.com.