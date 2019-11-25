Trending
IAAPA Charities Raise $150K During Expo Week

The 13th Annual IAAPA Footprints from the Heart 5K Run/1-Mile Walk benefiting Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, Fla., was among the charitable events during the week of IAAPA Expo.

The Betson team at the IAAPA run.

The event drew 350 participants. First-time participant Katrina Funnell, financial director of Fahr Industries, was the first-place female finisher, and Filippo Sbalchiero, sales manager with Zamperla, was the first-place male runner, according to IAAPA.

Of all the events, more than $150,000 was raised in total, including more than $11,000 from Betson, which participated in the run/walk for the first time.

