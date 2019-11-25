IAAPA Charities Raise $150K During Expo Week

The 13th Annual IAAPA Footprints from the Heart 5K Run/1-Mile Walk benefiting Give Kids The World Village in Kissimmee, Fla., was among the charitable events during the week of IAAPA Expo.

The event drew 350 participants. First-time participant Katrina Funnell, financial director of Fahr Industries, was the first-place female finisher, and Filippo Sbalchiero, sales manager with Zamperla, was the first-place male runner, according to IAAPA.

Of all the events, more than $150,000 was raised in total, including more than $11,000 from Betson, which participated in the run/walk for the first time.