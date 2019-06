Vive headset manufacturer HTC recently featured LAI Games’ Virtual Rabbids: The Big Ride in a blog post on their website, “highlighting how it revolutionized the industry with the first unattended VR attraction,” the company says.

LAI Games is at Bowl Expo today and tomorrow (June 26-27) at Booth #133. They will debut three new experiences for the attraction: Kitchen Catastrophe, Coaster Calamity and Space Skirmish. More information is available at www.laigames.com.