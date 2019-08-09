Vintage Arcade Bar Makes Splash in S.C.

Rock Hill, S.C., officially has its first 21-and-up arcade bar, which held its grand opening this week on Aug. 6, according to the Rock Hill Herald.

The business, Player 1 Up, is stacked with vintage video games and pinball machines like Galaga, Pac-Man and Ms. Pac-Man, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, NBA Jam, NFL Blitz 2000 Gold and Donkey Kong. The bar will serve craft beer, cocktails and a food menu.

Leave the quarters at home though. There’s a $5 cover charge at the door and games are set to free play. Visit them at 140 E. Main St. in Rock Hill or keep up to date with them on Facebook (www.facebook.com/player1uprh).