Bowl Expo Presentations Now Available Online

Did you go to the Bowl Expo educational sessions and not take notes? Want a refresher? Didn’t go at all and want to know what all the fuss was about? Go here on the BowlingUniversity.net website to access the event’s slideshow presentations.

From “Building Bowling League Business Where They Say It Can’t Be Done” by Tim Voss to “Core Basics of Food & Beverage to Maximize Sales & Profits” by Mike Holtzman, all of the Bowl Expo 2019 seminars are there. In fact, the website has presentations dating back to the 2016 show, too. Visit www.bowlinguniversity.net for more information.