Vending Times Sold

Networld Media Group has acquired Vending Times, according to a recent announcement. The business-to-business media company specializes in digital media, and events in the tech, banking, retail and food industries.

“Vending Times is a perfect addition to our website portfolio as we continue to strengthen our tech, retail and restaurant groups,” said Networld CEO Tom Harper. Former Vending Times owner and brand director Alicia Lavay will be joining the team full-time, according to Networld president and publisher Kathy Doyle.

“The synergies between Networld Media Group business sites and Vending Times are so strong that I am confident Vending Times will continue to thrive and cover the industry we serve with top-notch professionalism,” said Lavay. “This merger allows us to present new opportunities for both readers and customers to grow and flourish.”