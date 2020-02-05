Brunswick Introduces Sync One Technology

Brunswick Bowling Products recently introduced Sync One, a way for bowling centers to update their scoring and management systems. The company says Sync One will help centers increase dwell time, repeat visits, F&B and group sales, guest satisfaction, employee efficiency, lane utilization and cost control.

Brunswick says it does this by eliminating the biggest challenges… capital constraints, scoring and hardware obsolescence, increased business complexity and the financial risks associated with large IT purchases.

Sync One is a monthly subscription program that “bundles the industry’s only cloud-based scoring, management and point of sale system, the Brunswick Cloud marketing system.” Plus, their OpenLane loyalty app and 24/7 tech support.

“We’ve lowered the upfront costs of Sync by more than 75 percent,” said John Roush, Brunswick’s VP of capital equipment sales in North America. “Now, centers can operate the industry’s fastest-growing scoring and management system for $99 or less per lane per month.”

