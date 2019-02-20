Vending Game a Machine Mashup

An amalgamation of a vending machine and amusement game, meet inventor Steve Shoemaker’s Kan Krane – a “vending game” that combines the two traditional industry staples.

With the object of vending an item “with some fun,” the Kan Krane combines your favorite canned beverages with a vacuum suction cup.

A skill-based game, the difficulty never changes. As long as players are able to navigate the suction cup directly over the bottom of the aluminum can, they have no way of losing the item.

For more information about the patent-pending product, visit www.kankrane.com.