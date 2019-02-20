D&B Unveils Marvel Game

A new card-vending video game has launched at Dave & Buster’s, exciting fans who will be able to play Marvel: Contest of Champions at the FEC’s 122 North American locations.

A one-on-one fighting game from developers Kabam and Raw Thrills, Contest of Champions allows players to fight as one of their favorite Marvel superheroes like Wolverine, Groot or Spider-Man – either against one of their friends or the computer.

There are currently more than 70 champion cards to collect, with more being added soon.

According to Kevin Bachus, senior vice president of entertainment and games strategy for D&B, the game is exclusive to the company.

For more information about the game, visit www.daveandbusters.com.