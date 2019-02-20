Retro Arcade Bar Roots in UK

Set for a Feb. 22 grand opening, the new NQ64 retro arcade bar in Manchester will be giving away 50 free drinks each night during its inaugural weekend – served up alongside a lineup featuring vintage pinball machines, games and video consoles.

Located in the city’s Northern Quarter, hence the name, NQ64 is a back-alley basement bar with a smattering of neon and graffitied walls, according to the Manchester Evening News.

The classic games span the decades: from Space Invaders(1978), Pac-Man(1980) and Galaga(1981) to Double Dragon (1987), Mortal Kombat (1992) and Time Crisis II (1997).

“Some of these machines were built in the 70s and 80s, so they’ve needed quite a bit of restoration,” said co-owner Matt Robson, who is launching the new venue with business partner Andy Haygarth. “We took a lot of time with all the ones we picked and a lot of these are pretty nostalgic.”

In addition to the retro arcade games and consoles like the original PlayStation and Nintendo 64, the bar has Guitar Heroand a EuroMixdance machine for groups.

More information is available at www.nq64.co.uk or at the arcade bar’s Instagram page (@NQ64mcr).