Florida Bowling Alley Renovated by Bowlero

The former AMF Bradenton Lanes in the Florida city of the same name is now Bowlero Bradenton after an extensive makeover by the New York-based bowling chain.

Set to open April 6, the new location will be the company’s fifth in Florida. The venue has 64 lanes, an arcade with games like Mario Kart, The Giant Crane and Sink It, as well as billiards, air hockey and corn hole.

The 59,000-sq.-ft. space was transformed from a fluorescent-lit alley into a “sleek, warm, and intimate environment that brings bowling to an entirely new level,” according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

