UNIS Returns to CES with Pong Table

Attendees of the annual Consumer Electronics Show (CES) this week were treated to a new look at UNIS’ Atari Pong tables. The crowd got the chance to see what the crowds at IAAPA saw last November in their most updated forms: The Atari Pong Cocktail and Arcade tables. These two products run the gamut of diverse needs for the home and location markets.

The company proudly displayed the product at last year’s CES as well, after partnering with Calinfer to bring it to market. The two new versions of the game are radically different, more focused toward our industry with coin mechs, adjustable height, USB charging ports, attract modes and more.

