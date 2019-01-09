Stern Announces The Munsters!

Stern is throwing it back for its first new pin of 2019, reviving the hit American sitcom, The Munsters, as the license of its upcoming pin. The game transports players to 1313 Mockingbird Lane to join the entire Munster family for a haunting pinball adventure and as per Stern’s style, the game will come in three tiers: Pro, Premium and Limited Edition.

“The Munsters are iconic and timeless, and it was time to create a pinball experience around this freaky-fun family. With beautiful artwork inspired by the supernatural family, this theme is perfect for a pinball machine,” said Gary Stern, Chairman and CEO of Stern.

Each version features a wide cast of characters from the TV show, as well as some truly unique art and playfield design. The Premium and LE versions deepen the challenge though, with a lower playfield introduced that features two mini flippers, two ramps, a bash target and its own multiball feature. The LE, which will ship only 500 units globally, includes additional features such as a mirrored backglass, anti-reflection glass, shaker motor, custom art and more. The LE comes in at $8,999:

The Premium costs $7,599:

And the Pro costs $5,999:

For more information look at www.sternpinball.com. (You can also check out a sneak peek of the Pro and Premium models in the video here.)