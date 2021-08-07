Two North Carolina Bars Require Vaccine Proof

Two bars in Asheville, North Carolina are among the many businesses across the country requiring proof of a Covid-19 vaccine to enter. Many such rules have been instituted by private businesses (and some cities) as virus cases have spiked, largely among unvaccinated people.

According to WBTW, The Double Crown and The Lazy Diamond made the announcement last week in a Facebook post that said, in part: “Due to rising Covid numbers and in an effort to keep our staff and members safe, we will be requiring proof of vaccination to participate in all activities, inside or out, at The Double Crown and The Lazy Diamond.

“As a private club we are implementing these standards, though imperfect, to try and keep everyone safe.”

The Lazy Diamond is a “rock n roll bar” that also has arcade games.