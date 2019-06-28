Two Industry Expos in China

Guangzhou, China, will play host to two amusement industry-related expos held simultaneously from Sept. 10-12: the 11th GTI Asia China Expo and the China Water Park and Outdoor Amusement Equipment Expo.

More than 600 manufacturers are expected to participate in the GTI show, which features games and entertainment-related products. As for the water park show, China currently has more than 3,000 theme parks and 1,665 water parks, and the industry there is developing rapidly, hence the increased interest in that sector.

More information is available at www.gtiexpo.com.tw/cnen.