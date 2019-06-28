Omni Arena Projected to Earn $300,000 in First Year

Virtuix, developer of the Omni virtual reality treadmill and Omni Arena esports attraction, just announced the world’s first Omni Arena installation is on pace to earn $300,000 in its first year. The unit is at Pinballz, an FEC in Austin, Texas.

The center has earned $75,000 in its first three months of operation from more than 5,000 plays, according to Virtuix. More than 1,000 were repeat plays. Among players with a player account, the repeat play was as high as 40 percent. The system currently costs $121,000, and has a footprint of 375 sq. ft.

Pinballz charges $15 per play, per player, and operates the attraction with one attendant. In a recent survey of 135 players, 42 percent reported they had come to the venue specifically to play Omni Arena.

“We believe VR esports with Omni Arena can be a new anchor attraction,” said Jan Goetgeluk, founder and CEO of Virtuix. More information is available at www.virtuix.com.