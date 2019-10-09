Two Arcade Bars Open in Edmonton

Oh, Canada! Oh, Arcade Bars! Edmonton, Alberta – already home to The Rec Room and Beercade – recently welcomed two more similar arcade bar concepts to the city.

The first is Greta Bar, home to 50 arcade games and a craft cocktail menu and food truck serving street food favorites. It’s from the restaurateurs behind Hudsons Canada’s Pub, according to Global News. “We saw some places doing a really good job of the arcade bar, but we saw some things that we could do to maybe make it even better,” said Greta Bar’s Casey Greabeiel.

Meanwhile, Midway Bar, which features Wing Wednesdays and Taco Tequila Thursdays, found its own place at a former nightclub and opened the same day as Greta Bar did in late September. It features dozens of arcade games, plus a menu of popular carnival food fare. (Hence, Midway Bar.) The bar has a Pac-Man backdrop, as well as racing games, basketball shooters and more.

Visit the bars online at www.gretabar.com and www.midwaybar.ca.