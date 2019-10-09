Bruce Haber Retires After 30 Years at HMS Monaco

HMS Monaco’s salesman Bruce Haber recently announced his retirement after 30 years with the company due to health reasons.

“I’ve enjoyed knowing and working with all of you these many years,” Haber wrote in a brief letter to customers. “I am very appreciative of the trust that you placed in me as well as your ongoing business. I am grateful for all the wonderful friendships I’ve made in the amusement industry.”

Message him best wishes at [email protected]. Haber noted a new salesperson will be assigned his accounts. In the meantime, a sales rep can be reached at 800-777-0901 or [email protected].