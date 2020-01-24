Triotech’s Walking Dead Attraction Open in Bali

Fear the Walking Dead Survival opened in December at Trans Studio Bali, a mall on the popular Indonesian island. It’s Triotech’s newest media-based thrill attraction, which is described as “a pulse pounding, immersive walkthrough.”

“The unique element of this walkthrough experience is that it combines three distinct attractions in one unique adventure, all squeezed into a highly themed and immersive 400 square meter space,” said Nol Van Genuchten, the company’s vice president of creation.

Based on the top-rated AMC series, the multi-sensory experience transports guests inside the world of a zombie apocalypse through an adventure that’s “part thrill ride, part ‘haunted house,’ and part interactive motion ride.” A total of 16 people per cycle can enter the 10-minute-long experience. See a video to better understand the experience here, or visit www.trio-tech.com for more information.