Eric Beauregard has been appointed as Triotech’s vice president of global sales, according to the company’s president and CEO Ernest Yale.

“Eric will lead our sales organization globally and help further develop Triotech’s leadership position in the attractions industry,” Yale said. With two decades of experience, the company said Beauregard has a strong track record of developing and leading international sales organizations.

More information about Triotech is available at www.trio-tech.com.