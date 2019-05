The National ATM Council is encouraging ATM owners and operators to join them in Washington, D.C., in July, to meet with members of Congress and their staffs, and voice industry concerns.

This trip, their 3rd annual “ATMs Go to Washington” junket, takes place July 23-24. There is no fee to participate, though attendees are expected to cover their own travel and accommodations. NAC asks that participants RSVP by emailing [email protected] or call 904-683-6533 for more information.