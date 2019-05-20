Arcade Bar Serves Up Fun, Booze in Norfolk

The Circuit Social, a 12,000-sq.-ft. arcade bar in Norfolk, Va., opened up this past weekend with 48 self-serve beer taps, food order kiosks and vintage arcade games.

There’s also pinball machines and Skee-Ball, and games include Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, Mortal Kombat, Double Dragon and Rampage, according to the Virginian-Pilot. A full games list is available here.

Owner Robert Lupica has two arcade bar locations in Richmond as well. The new Norfolk location has something unique – duckpin bowling lanes installed on one entire side of the space.

For more information, go to www.thecircuitsocial.com.