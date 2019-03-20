Triotech Appoints Sales Director

Han Jie will be joining Triotech’s Beijing-based team and will be responsible for all sales activities in China as its new sales director there, according to a recent press release.

“We are excited to have Han Jie join Triotech’s team,” said managing director Harley Bostock. “She will be a strong addition to our team. China is an important market for Triotech and this is a positive sign of our commitment to the country’s growing themed entertainment and attractions sector.”

The new sales director will be present at the China Attractions Expo April 1-3 at Booth E2201. As part of Triotech’s expansion in the Chinese market, it also launched a new website, www.triotechchina.com.