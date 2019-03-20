PAI Acquired by Private Equity Firm

Payment Alliance International (PAI), which is considered to be the nation’s largest privately held ATM provider with over 75,000 of the units, has been bought by Further Global Capital Management, a private equity firm focused on the financial services industry. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

David Dove now joins PAI as CEO. Dove previously served as president of the Cardtronics North American Business Group and brings more than 30 years of industry experience to his new position. Alan Watson is PAI’s new CFO and Jeffery Keith is its executive vice president of national retail and operations. Keith and Watson previously served in management roles within the Cardtronics North American Business Group.

Founded in 2005, PAI offers turnkey ATM placements, managed services, and a full line of processing and support services, including its own armored car and maintenance teams.

Further Global Capital Management is available at www.futherglobal.com and PAI’s website is www.gopai.com.