India Trade Show Growing

Held from March 6-8 in Mumbai, India, the IAAPI Amusement Expo is the 19th trade show from the association, and by all accounts it continues to grow and improve.

InterGame reported on past shortcomings of the event, but noted that operators have recognized change. “The show is surely developing and has improved over the last year in terms of layout, organization and number of exhibitors,” said Prakash Vivekanand, managing director at ASI in Dubai.

There was also a successful “FEC Connect” seminar at the Expo March 7 with a packed room of attendees. Next year’s event is scheduled for Feb. 26-28, 2020.

