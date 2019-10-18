TrainerTainment Biz Coaching Conference

With its 10th biannual Business Coaching Conference, TrainerTainment will be at the Max Bowl BEC in Humble, Texas (near Houston) next week from Oct. 23-24. The 2-day training session “focuses on proven techniques that enable participants to grow their business faster, run it more effectively and maximize its potential.”

Topics to be covered include: Building a foundation with core values; creating a vision and sharing it with your team; predicting success by developing scorecards; mastering the art of effective meetings; and hiring only the best team members.

“Many operators know where they want their business to go but not how to get there,” said Beth Standlee, CEO of TrainerTainment. “This 2-day business coaching conference will give you the tools to get your business running at its full potential. It’s a great way to prepare for increased business and success in 2020.”

The conference costs $199. For registration and additional information, click here. You can also visit www.trainertainment.net.