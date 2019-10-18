SPREE Interactive Debuts at Airtime Trampoline Park

Free-roam VR experience provider SPREE Interactive recently installed an attraction at Airtime Trampoline Park in Nuremberg, Germany, which celebrated its grand re-opening on Sept. 20.

Their VR Arena is the anchor attraction at that venue’s brand-new VR-dedicated space. It allows up to 20 players at the same time, and Spree boasts the platforms as “the highest throughput location-based VR system on the market.”

“We are very happy to provide this brand-new attraction from Spree Interactive to our customers,” noted Anne Busch, marketing lead at Airtime. “We were able to serve over 50 birthday parties in one day, with an average of over 10 participants per group. Spree is a highly profitable offering for us.” Learn more at www.jointhespree.com.